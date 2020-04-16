Plant Co. Owes $143K For Shorting US Workers In Wage Suit

Law360 (April 16, 2020, 6:48 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey nursery must pay its U.S. workers as much as its migrant farmworkers for performing some of the same agricultural work, a D.C. federal judge held, leaving in place a six-figure judgment against the plant material producer. In a Wednesday decision, U.S. District Judge Reggie Walton upheld the U.S. Department of Labor's interpretation of a rule requiring businesses that employ migrant guestworkers on H-2A seasonal visas to pay their U.S. workers at least as much as their H-2A workers if they perform some of the same work as the H-2A workers. The Labor Department's interpretation of this rule, updated...

