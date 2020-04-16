AirPod Buyer Claims Costco Misled On Charging Ability

Law360 (April 16, 2020, 4:30 PM EDT) -- A California man is suing Costco Wholesale Corp. in federal court, alleging the company claimed to sell the latest version of Apple AirPods, but instead delivered products without that version’s wireless charging capability. In a proposed class action filed Wednesday, Jason Thomas alleged that when he went to Costco’s website to buy the AirPods, the website advertised that it was selling the most recent iteration of 2nd Generation Apple AirPods. But while those AirPods come with a wireless charging case, Costco hid the fact it was selling an “unknown hybrid mix” of AirPods that did not come with the case, and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS