GAO Says Army Used Unfair Criteria To Deny Tech Contract

Law360 (April 16, 2020, 8:58 PM EDT) -- A veteran-owned small business in Virginia was improperly denied its chance at a U.S. Army contract for technical support when the Army didn’t explicitly outline all of its expectations for bidders, the U.S. Government Accountability Office has ruled. The GAO agreed with Addx Corp., which offers consulting and financial management services, and found that the company was unfairly eliminated from the competition for a contract last year when the Army “unreasonably” evaluated Addx's past performance and decided it wasn’t relevant enough for the special operations work expected under the deal. The GAO also ruled in the redacted decision made public Wednesday...

