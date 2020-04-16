3rd Circ. Urged To Rehear 'Objective Falsehood' Test Case

Law360 (April 16, 2020, 6:02 PM EDT) -- Hospice provider Care Alternatives Inc. is seeking an en banc rehearing of a Third Circuit decision nixing a lower court's ruling that an "objective falsehood" is required to proceed with a False Claims Act case, arguing the Third Circuit ruling creates “unworkable” standards for physicians and hospice providers. In a brief filed Wednesday, Care Alternatives asserted the appeals court should reconsider a three-judge panel’s decision last month that reversed a lower court ruling, asserting the ruling needs another look because it “involves a question of exceptional importance” and conflicts with other circuit court rulings. “The panel’s decision should be re-examined to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS