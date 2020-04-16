Charlotte's Web Says False Ad Suit Mixes Up Hemp And CBD

Law360 (April 16, 2020, 3:19 PM EDT) -- Hemp extract maker Charlotte’s Web has told an Illinois federal court that a proposed class action alleging the company overstates the CBD content of its products should be tossed, saying it wrongly conflates cannabinoids with hemp extract. Charlotte’s Web argued Wednesday that cannabinoids are a narrow category of substances commonly found in hemp extract, which in multiple states is defined merely as a substance derived from or containing hemp. The buyers who sued are therefore using the wrong measure, the company said. “Because this fundamental error underpins each of plaintiffs’ claims — including their claims under an assortment of state consumer...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS