Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Cochlear Warns Fed. Circ. OK'd Inflated Damages Road Map

Law360 (April 16, 2020, 8:34 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit cleared a road map for patent owners to inflate damages when greenlighting the Alfred E. Mann Foundation’s $268 million infringement win against Cochlear Ltd., the medical device company said in a bid for rehearing.

The panel’s “tacit approval” of an enhanced damages award that didn’t take apportionment into account will lead to other patent owners skirting the law to get higher awards out of juries, Wednesday’s petition for rehearing en banc states. The court had upheld the decision out of California in March, using a one-line order.

“The Supreme Court has required apportionment in patent cases for over...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Patents

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!