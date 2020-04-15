5th Circ. Nixes Restitution In Ex-BP Economist's Extortion Plot

Law360 (April 15, 2020, 10:52 PM EDT) -- The Fifth Circuit on Wednesday vacated the $552,000 restitution order levied against a former BP America Inc. economist who threatened to release classified company documents if it didn't pay him in bitcoin, ruling that BP's investigatory expenses aren't covered by the Mandatory Victims Restitution Act. In a unanimous, published decision penned by U.S. Circuit Judge Andrew S. Oldham, the panel found that the expenses that BP incurred investigating George Koutsostamatis' scheme — including funds for a digital security team and forensic services, among other things — do not qualify as "other expenses" under the MVRA. The law requires defendants convicted of...

