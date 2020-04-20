Aviva Sues Builder Over Liverpool Convention Center Fire

Law360, London (April 20, 2020, 4:48 PM BST) -- Insurer Aviva is seeking to claw back more than £500,000 ($621,000) from a building developer over allegations that its faulty design of a convention center’s air conditioning unit in Liverpool was responsible for a fire in 2015. Aviva Insurance Ltd. said in its High Court claim that it wants to recover the money it paid out under a policy held by the City Council after the July 1 blaze at Liverpool's Echo Arena and BT Convention Center. The insurer said that Lendlease Construction (Europe) Ltd. should have to pay up because it was directly responsible for the design and construction of...

