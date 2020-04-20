Ex-Floreat Investment Partners Hit Back At $2.7M Fraud Claim

Law360, London (April 20, 2020, 5:34 PM BST) -- A group of investment advisers hit back against a $2.7 million claim from private wealth manager Floreat accusing them of dishonestly diverting money into their own bank accounts, saying the suit stemmed from a falling out with the group. Former employees of investment adviser Floreat Capital Markets Ltd. said that a suit brought by Floreat Investment Management Ltd. is based on a disagreement that resulted in their wrongful dismissal and an employment tribunal award in their favor in February. The employees say that they were fired after "baseless accusations" relating to their business conduct. The investment manager accused Benjamin Churchill, Zaki...

