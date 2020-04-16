MoFo-Led Cancer Treatment Co. Closes On $100M In Funding

Law360 (April 16, 2020, 3:23 PM EDT) -- A Morrison & Foerster-represented company making devices to more aggressively attack tumors said Thursday it had closed on a $100 million funding round led by a Canadian pension manager. Hayward, California-based RefleXion Medical said its Series D financing was led by the Montreal-headquartered Public Sector Pension Investment Board and also included T. Rowe Price, Venrock, Pfizer Ventures and Johnson & Johnson Innovation. RefleXion's Series C round in April 2018 also raised about $100 million, and it's now brought in $300 million in total equity and debt financing since inception, a RefleXion spokesperson said. The funds will be used to further scale...

