Goodwin Procter Steers $23M Pot Software Co. Fund Round

Law360 (April 16, 2020, 9:34 PM EDT) -- Cannabis software company Greenbits on Thursday announced it had raised $23 million in a funding round guided by Goodwin Procter LLP, a haul the Snoop Dogg-backed company said would help expand its 13-state footprint and accelerate sales despite grim economic forecasts. Greenbits said it has so far weathered the challenge of the coronavirus pandemic, noting that cannabis sales are up 25% from their year-to-date levels in 2019. Sales at new cannabis stores were also up 35% in March compared to last year, according to the company's announcement. The round was co-led by New York-based investment firm Tiger Global Management and Los...

