Jeld-Wen Says Rival's New Antitrust Suit Just A Contract Fight

Law360 (April 16, 2020, 7:32 PM EDT) -- Door part manufacturer Jeld-Wen Inc. urged a Virginia federal judge Wednesday to dismiss Steves and Sons Inc.'s new round of antitrust allegations, arguing that the door maker is trying to conflate a contract dispute into a competition case based on a long-since closed transaction. The latest battle in the companies' long-running dispute is a newly filed lawsuit that focuses on a new supply agreement Steves contends Jeld-Wen has purposely slow-walked. Steves fired off the instant lawsuit in February, insisting Jeld-Wen is still flouting the terms of their supply contract, including by "drastically limiting" the amount and type of doorskins it sends Steves and shipping them out...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS