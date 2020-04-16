Novartis Must Face Retaliation Suit Over Kickback Scheme

Law360 (April 16, 2020, 3:30 PM EDT) -- Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corp. lost its bid to toss a former employee’s revised False Claims Act suit after a New Jersey federal judge said Thursday that the ex-worker's alleged conversation with his boss supported claims he was fired for objecting to a purported kickback scheme involving Express Scripts Inc. U.S. District Judge Kevin McNulty pointed to that meeting in denying the motion to dismiss Joseph Perri's first amended complaint alleging he was terminated in retaliation for expressing concerns about how the pharmaceutical giant provided commercial discounts on multiple sclerosis drug Gilenya to Express Scripts in exchange for Medicare Part D business....

