Purdue Says Ch. 11 Stay Can't Be Lifted For NY Opioid Trial

Law360 (April 16, 2020, 8:24 PM EDT) -- Purdue Pharma LP on Wednesday asked a New York bankruptcy judge to reject a bid by pharmaceutical companies and pharmacies who are co-defendants in the New York opioid trial to include the OxyContin maker on the verdict form, saying that it could upset negotiations for a global settlement. Purdue said that even the potential that it could share liability with the other opioid companies would likely disrupt or even “demoralize” efforts to reach a settlement in its reorganization plan. And if it is found to share fault, that may well impede efforts to build a global settlement, the company said....

