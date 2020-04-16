UK Court Properly Exempted Betting Machines, Tribunal Says

Law360 (April 16, 2020, 6:44 PM EDT) -- A United Kingdom court didn’t need to describe the users of certain gambling machines to justify finding the machines exempt from value-added tax, an upper tribunal has affirmed. The upper tribunal's ruling, issued Wednesday, is a victory for companies subject to value-added tax assessments on gambling machines that are almost identical to machines entitled to a VAT exemption. The tribunal rejected HM Revenue and Customs’ assertion that players need to be described to prove that similar machines should get the same tax treatment. The tribunal said HMRC’s position was confusing and was a skeleton argument that failed to prove the lower...

