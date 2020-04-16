Texas Panel Says Signature Not Needed To Compel Arbitration

Law360 (April 16, 2020, 5:38 PM EDT) -- A Texas appellate court held Thursday that an oil and gas company had the right to compel arbitration in a wrongful termination suit even though the former employee claimed the agreement wasn't valid or enforceable without the company's signature. A three-judge First Court of Appeals panel in Houston ruled that a Harris County District Court abused its discretion in May when it wouldn't send to arbitration claims that SK Plymouth LLC and its affiliate SK E&P Operations America LLC fired former senior production technician Jean Elizabeth Simmons in retaliation for reporting her supervisor's harassing behavior to human resources. The panel ruled,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS