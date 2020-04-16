SEC Awards $27M Bounty To 'Tenacious' Whistleblower

Law360 (April 16, 2020, 9:21 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said Thursday it will award more than $27 million to a whistleblower who "tenaciously" objected to misconduct within their organization, issuing an order that one lawyer hailed as a "love letter to whistleblowers." The individual provided crucial leads that advanced an investigation tied in part to misconduct overseas, resulting in an action against both an individual and a company that yielded the largest whistleblower award of 2020. "This award marks several milestones for the program," Jane Norberg, chief of the SEC's whistleblower office, said in a statement, adding that the award is the sixth largest...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS