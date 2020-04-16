Ill. High Court Says Daily Fantasy Sports Are Games Of Skill

Law360 (April 16, 2020, 8:11 PM EDT) -- The Illinois Supreme Court ruled Thursday that daily fantasy sports don't count as gambling because the relative skill of the participants in choosing their lineups can determine the outcome of the contest, but said nothing in the state's illegal gambling loss recovery statute says online gambling is exempt. The high court ruled 5-1 to toss the suit from a daily fantasy sports, or DFS, participant seeking to get back the $100 he lost to his opponent in a head-to-head contest hosted by FanDuel under the Illinois Loss Recovery Act, which allows a gambler who loses $50 or more in illegal gambling...

