Texas Panel Undoes $14K Atty Fee For Extension Request

Law360 (April 16, 2020, 9:01 PM EDT) -- A Texas appellate court on Thursday wiped out a $14,000 attorney fee award to a roofing company, saying that even though a disgruntled customer filed a "frivolous" extension request to try to dismiss a defamation suit, there's no authorization for the fees. A three-judge Eleventh Court of Appeals panel said the dismissal mechanism customer Kendall Wong used in his motion — filed 550 days after he was served with the roofing company's lawsuit — provides for parties to be awarded attorney fees if a judge finds the motion to dismiss "frivolous" but that a "frivolous" extension request doesn’t trigger the same punishment....

