White House Stonewall Claims Won't Aid Amazon JEDI Protest

Law360 (April 16, 2020, 10:37 PM EDT) -- The White House's stonewalling of an investigation into the Pentagon's JEDI cloud contract has prompted renewed allegations of bias from Amazon as it protests the deal, but experts say the company faces a steep climb to show the deal was unfair. In its report on the Joint Enterprise Defense Infrastructure procurement released Wednesday, the U.S. Department of Defense Office of Inspector General said it couldn't fully review any potential White House influence over the deal, because the White House had asserted "presidential communications privilege," stopping several witnesses from answering the OIG's questions. Amazon, which has argued it lost the JEDI deal...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS