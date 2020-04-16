Microsoft Can't Get Fed. Circ. Review Of PTAB Rejection

Law360 (April 16, 2020, 5:53 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit ruled Thursday that Microsoft Corp. can't challenge the U.S. Patent Trial and Appeal Board's decision in February to deny the technology giant's petitions for review of several patents, saying the grounds for the denials are not appealable. Microsoft had argued that the PTAB was wrong to turn down five petitions for inter partes review of patents owned by Science Applications International Corp., which has accused the government of infringing them at the Court of Federal Claims, in a case where Microsoft Corp. has also intervened. But the appeals panel said the law doesn't allow Microsoft to appeal the...

