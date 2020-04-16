Ill. Atty Calls Chicago Sanctuary City Policy Unconstitutional

Law360 (April 16, 2020, 6:30 PM EDT) -- An Illinois attorney asked a state court judge Wednesday to declare Chicago’s sanctuary city policy unconstitutional and force Mayor Lori Lightfoot to stop enforcing it, saying the city is “blatantly refusing to obey federal law” governing unauthorized immigrants. Felipe Gomez’s lawsuit claims that Mayor Lightfoot’s repeated assertions that she intends to uphold Chicago’s status as a “sanctuary city,” which allows it to protect undocumented immigrant residents from certain federal detention and information gathering efforts, violates the constitutional oath she took when she assumed office in May. Gomez told Law360 Thursday that part of his motivation to file suit came from "the apparent hypocrisy"...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS