Artists Call On DOJ To Block Liberty Media-IHeart Deal

Law360 (April 16, 2020, 5:45 PM EDT) -- Amid reports that SiriusXM owner Liberty Media is looking to take over embattled radio company iHeartMedia, a coalition of artist and consumer advocacy groups have called on the U.S. Department of Justice to block the deal. The Artist Rights Alliance, Public Citizen, Open Markets and other advocacy organizations wrote to the department on Wednesday, insisting that more consolidation in the music industry could be "catastrophic." "This unacceptable new proposal will put a broad array of music creators at a massive disadvantage in an arena that is already massively stacked against them," the coalition said. Liberty Media, which is controlled by billionaire...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS