Judge Hears 'Preview' Objections To Frontier DIP Plan

Law360 (April 16, 2020, 7:43 PM EDT) -- Frontier Communications Corp. on Thursday won preliminary approval from a New York bankruptcy judge for protection measures for secured lenders in the phone and cable provider's Chapter 11 case over claims by the lenders that the measures are inadequate. During a telephone hearing, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Robert Drain heard the secured lenders argue against both the protection proposal and Frontier's not-yet-submitted debtor-in-possession financing plan, which they called an unnecessary rollup of Frontier's revolving facility. Frontier filed for Chapter 11 protection Tuesday, saying issues with integrating recent acquisitions, "fierce" competition, changing consumer preferences and the need to upgrade from copper cables to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS