Justices Urged To End 'Horse Race' Between Courts, PTAB

Law360 (April 16, 2020, 7:53 PM EDT) -- Business and intellectual property groups have urged the U.S. Supreme Court to prohibit infringement decisions from being wiped out by Patent Trial and Appeal Board invalidity rulings, saying the practice creates a "desperate and wildly expensive horse race" between courts and the board. The National Small Business Association, the patent group Naples Roundtable and others filed amicus briefs Monday supporting a cert petition filed last month by Chrimar Systems, whose infringement win against ALE USA Inc. was discarded by the Federal Circuit after the PTAB invalidated its patents. That decision was based on a 2013 ruling by the Federal Circuit known as...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS