Law360 (April 16, 2020, 6:56 PM EDT) -- The Illinois Supreme Court ruled Thursday that a Prairie State school district was allowed to deny a teacher's bid to use paid accumulated sick time for maternity leave more than two months after her child was born, finding there were limitations on using sick leave for a birth. The state high court's Thursday decision affirmed lower court judgments in favor of Wood Dale School District 7 in a case from Margaret Dynak, who gave birth to her second child at the end of the 2015-16 school year but tried to use some paid sick leave for her first couple weeks out during the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS