FERC Tosses San Francisco's PG&E Rate-Gouging Complaint

Law360 (April 16, 2020, 8:59 PM EDT) -- The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission rejected San Francisco's claim that Pacific Gas and Electric Co. was unjustifiably rejecting less costly “secondary” service for smaller city power tie-ins, finding Thursday that PG&E has discretion as an electric supplier to control its hookups. The ruling resolved for now a city complaint, filed in January 2019, accusing the northern and central California electricity and gas supplier of gouging the city on rates and violating its wholesale distribution tariff rules in decisions about connections to the city-managed service. San Francisco argued that PG&E was at times insisting on more costly and bulky, higher-voltage “primary” service...

