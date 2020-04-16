Investor Claims Intelsat Hid Bad News On C-Band Sale

Law360 (April 16, 2020, 7:08 PM EDT) -- An investor has slapped major Intelsat stakeholders with a proposed class action in California federal court, accusing the satellite giant of withholding knowledge about a Federal Communications Commission plan to publicly auction C-Band spectrum, leaving other shareholders holding the bag when the announcement of the government's plan caused the company's stock to crater. The alleged insider trading plot allowed two investment firms — BC Partners LLP and Silver Lake Group LLC — to collectively gain more than $185 million in profits and losses avoided by selling shares of Intelsat SA to “unsuspecting and unwitting public shareholders” in the lead up to the government plan's...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS