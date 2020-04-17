ICE Agents Accused Of Impersonating Police To Make Arrests

Law360 (April 17, 2020, 7:29 PM EDT) -- U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents have taken to pretending to be police officers to trick people into opening their doors and letting them into their homes without judicial warrants, an illegal tactic that undermines trust in the real police, the American Civil Liberties Union said. According to a proposed class action filed Thursday in California federal court, ICE agents are showing up at doors dressed like police officers, complete with tactical gear and "POLICE" emblazoned on their outfits. The agents even identify themselves as "the police," the ACLU said. But they are not the police — they're conducting warrantless home...

