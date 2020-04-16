3 Firms Steer $400M Injection In Outdoor Advertising Biz

Law360 (April 16, 2020, 7:28 PM EDT) -- Media company Outfront said Thursday it raised $400 million by issuing preferred shares to a pair of investors in a deal put together by Jones Day, Weil Gotshal and Paul Weiss. Affiliates of Providence Equity Partners LLC and funds managed by Ares Management Corp. will buy a total of $400 million in newly issued convertible preferred stock, Outfront Media Inc. said. The New York-based outdoor advertising company said the extra cash would provide additional flexibility in the "uncertain times" caused by the coronavirus pandemic. "We recognized the value of liquidity and collaboration as we look through these uncertain times and consider...

