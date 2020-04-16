3rd Circ. Reboots Cable Installer's Disability Bias Suit

Law360 (April 16, 2020, 5:51 PM EDT) -- The Third Circuit on Thursday revived a former cable TV installer's suit claiming he was fired when he sought additional leave for a bad back after returning from cancer treatment, rejecting his employer's assertion that a union contract barred him from getting more time off. In its order, the three-judge panel reversed the district court's award of summary judgment to Service Electric Cable TV Inc. in Chris Jones' suit claiming it violated the Americans with Disabilities Act and the Pennsylvania Human Relations Act. The lower court had concluded that a reasonable jury would never find that Jones was a qualified individual...

