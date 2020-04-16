Katy Perry Copyright Accuser Takes Case To 9th Circ.

Law360 (April 16, 2020, 3:20 PM EDT) -- A rapper who claims Katy Perry copied his song to create her hit "Dark Horse" is headed to the Ninth Circuit, appealing a high-profile ruling last month that tossed out a copyright infringement verdict in his favor. Marcus Gray, known as Flame, filed a notice of appeal Monday — the formal start to what should be a closely watched appeal over whether Perry's song infringed his "Joyful Noise." Until last month, it appeared it would be Perry appealing to the Ninth Circuit, thanks to a jury verdict last summer that ordered her to pay $2.8 million in damages for copying Gray's...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS