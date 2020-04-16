Megan Thee Stallion Keeps Fight With Label Out Of Arbitration

Law360 (April 16, 2020, 7:17 PM EDT) -- A Houston judge has sided with rapper Megan Thee Stallion in a fight with her record label and declined to send to arbitration a dispute over what the artist alleges is an “unconscionable and oppressive” contract. In a one-sentence order, Harris County District Judge Robert K. Schaffer on Monday denied the label's request to compel arbitration of a fight over distribution of the rapper's new music. In March, 1501 Certified Entertainment LLC and its chief executive officer, Carl Crawford, argued that the contract with Megan Thee Stallion, whose real name is Megan Pete, mandates any disputes be handled in arbitration and...

