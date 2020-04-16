AbbVie Execs Want Out Of Humira Kickbacks Suit

Law360 (April 16, 2020, 8:04 PM EDT) -- AbbVie's board of directors urged a Delaware federal court to toss a shareholder derivative suit over faulty financial statements that hid an alleged kickback scheme to juice sales of their arthritis drug Humira, arguing Thursday that the suit should be brought in Chancery Court, if at all. Beyond the fact that the directors do not live in Delaware and the alleged wrongdoing did not occur in Delaware, the biopharmaceutical company's certificate of incorporation mandates that any derivative actions brought on AbbVie's behalf be filed in Chancery Court, AbbVie's top brass contended in their dismissal bid. The 11 director defendants, including CEO...

