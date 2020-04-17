Victoria's Secret Didn't Pay For Bag Checks, Workers Say

Law360 (April 17, 2020, 6:00 PM EDT) -- Current and former hourly employees at Victoria's Secret say the lingerie store failed to pay them for overtime and state-mandated meal breaks by forcing them to undergo off-the-clock bag checks, in a proposed class action removed to California federal court Thursday. Lead plaintiffs Monica Velazquez and Crystal Fregoso say Victoria's Secret forced them and others to undergo those bag security checks after clocking out for meal breaks and at the end of the workday, at which point they were told to continue waiting for their colleagues' security screenings and for their stores to be locked up for the night before they...

