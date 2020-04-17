SEC Wins Fraud Suit Over Microcap Co.'s Fake Public Filings

Law360 (April 17, 2020, 9:43 PM EDT) -- A Georgia federal court has handed the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission a win after finding that a North Carolina-based, low-capitalization company and its CEO recklessly made false press releases and public filings to cover up sham transactions that were touted as highly lucrative. The SEC, which accused Solomon RC Ali and his smart camera technology company Revolutionary Concepts Inc., or REVO, almost two years ago of defrauding investors, announced the ruling on Thursday and said the district court will determine remedies. The court granted the SEC's bid for summary judgment in its complaint alleging that the assets REVO purportedly acquired...

