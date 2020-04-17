Insurer: Claims Don't Stick In Faulty Frying Pan Class Suit

Law360 (April 17, 2020, 2:22 PM EDT) -- Evanston Insurance Co. is asking a Pennsylvania federal court to rule that it doesn’t have to cover Tristar Products Inc. in a suit alleging it sold defective nonstick frying pans, saying the company’s insurance policy only covers bodily injury or property damage claims. In a complaint filed Thursday, Evanston said that the underlying complaint does not make allegations of any such injury or damage to anything except Tristar’s own products, and so it doesn’t trigger coverage. In addition, the policy includes a clause excluding coverage for any suit that makes a claim for compensatory and punitive damages, both of which are...

