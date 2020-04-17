Ex-Pols, Scholars Back House Dems Over McGahn Subpoena

Law360 (April 17, 2020, 6:38 PM EDT) -- Nearly 80 former members of Congress, along with former U.S. Justice Department officials, former House general counsel and more than two dozen legal scholars have backed House Democrats' request to enforce a subpoena for congressional testimony from former White House counsel Don McGahn. The D.C. Circuit said last month that it will rehear a divided panel’s 2-1 ruling that blocked the request and sided with the White House's argument that the Constitution forbids federal courts from getting involved in information disputes between the executive and legislative branches. The court vacated the order in its decision to rehear the panel’s ruling....

