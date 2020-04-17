Frontier Communications Says Ch. 11 Puts Lawsuit On Hold

Law360 (April 17, 2020, 2:27 PM EDT) -- Frontier Communications Corp. told a Connecticut federal judge on Thursday that its filing for Chapter 11 protection days earlier requires an immediate pause in a derivative action over its $10.5 billion acquisition of Verizon Communications Inc. assets. The cable provider told a New York bankruptcy court late Tuesday that it has a debt-for-equity plan in hand to trim $10 billion of its $17.5 billion in funded debt that has become "unsustainable" in light of recent acquisitions, fierce competition and changing consumer preferences. A deal struck with Frontier's unsecured bondholders for a Chapter 11 restructuring requires an automatic stay for all actions...

