Whitepages, Instant Checkmate Must Face Ill. Privacy Suits

Law360 (April 17, 2020, 6:07 PM EDT) -- Whitepages Inc. and Instant Checkmate LLC must face proposed class claims that they violated the Illinois Right of Publicity Act by using names and identifying information in free previews advertising their monthly subscription services and background reports, an Illinois federal judge has ruled.

Ruling Thursday on dismissal bids in two related cases, U.S. District Judge Gary Feinerman said the companies' advertisements don't fall under any of the exceptions in the privacy law, which provides a cause of action for the unauthorized use of a person's "identity" for a "commercial purpose."

"We are happy for Judge Feinerman's robust opinion in support of...

