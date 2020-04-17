Conn. Judge Tosses Investor Bank Merger Proxy Suit

Law360 (April 17, 2020, 3:52 PM EDT) -- A Connecticut federal judge on Thursday dismissed a proposed class action accusing two banks of misleading investors in advance of a vote on their proposed merger. U.S. District Judge Michael P. Shea granted a request to end with prejudice claims that SI Financial Group Inc., Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. and members of SI Financial Group’s board of directors violated federal proxy statement laws. Judge Shea found that plaintiff Selwyn Karp had failed to show in his amended action how the proxy statement that encouraged shareholders to approve the merger was misleading. Judge Shea noted that since that effort had failed, Karp’s...

