USPTO Exits Firm's FOIA Suit On 'Political Opponent' Handling

Law360 (April 17, 2020, 6:11 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office adequately responded to a document request by a law firm seeking information on whether the agency gives favorable treatment to its current and former employees over self-described "political opponents" of the federal government, a California federal judge has ruled. The USPTO either provided the documents sought by LegalForce RAPC Worldwide PC through a Freedom of Information Act request or it withheld them through an allowable exemption, according to Thursday's ruling by U.S. District Judge William Alsup. While there was one instance in which the USPTO did not give an adequate reason for withholding a document,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS