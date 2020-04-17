Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Oil Co. Workers Can Arbitrate Collective Claims, 5th Circ. Says

Law360 (April 17, 2020, 8:58 PM EDT) -- A technician and driver for a large wholesale petroleum marketer is entitled to arbitrate collective action claims that his employer violated federal labor laws by shorting him and others like him on overtime pay, the Fifth Circuit has ruled.

A three-judge panel said Thursday in a published opinion that Roy Conrad, an hourly employee of Sun Coast Resources Inc., can arbitrate his Fair Labor Standards Act claim as a collective action. The opinion affirms a Texas federal court's order allowing Conrad to pursue the action on behalf of his coworkers that alleges the company wrongfully excluded reimbursements and per diems accrued...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!