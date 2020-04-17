Oil Co. Workers Can Arbitrate Collective Claims, 5th Circ. Says

Law360 (April 17, 2020, 8:58 PM EDT) -- A technician and driver for a large wholesale petroleum marketer is entitled to arbitrate collective action claims that his employer violated federal labor laws by shorting him and others like him on overtime pay, the Fifth Circuit has ruled. A three-judge panel said Thursday in a published opinion that Roy Conrad, an hourly employee of Sun Coast Resources Inc., can arbitrate his Fair Labor Standards Act claim as a collective action. The opinion affirms a Texas federal court's order allowing Conrad to pursue the action on behalf of his coworkers that alleges the company wrongfully excluded reimbursements and per diems accrued...

