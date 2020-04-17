Full Fed. Circ. Told Save Of Illumina DNA Patents Flouts Law

Law360 (April 17, 2020, 6:34 PM EDT) -- Ariosa and Roche have asked the full Federal Circuit to review a decision upholding Illumina DNA test patents, saying they are “indistinguishable” from patents the court previously invalidated as natural phenomena, so the decision “will unnecessarily sow confusion.” In a Thursday petition for en banc review, Ariosa Diagnostics Inc. and Roche Sequencing Solutions Inc. said a Federal Circuit panel’s 2-1 decision last month reversing a lower court invalidity decision “runs headlong into Supreme Court precedent and leads to perverse outcomes.” According to the petition, the patents on what the panel majority held to be a patent-eligible method of using a natural...

