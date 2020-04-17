Judge Shuts Down Family Dollar Aloe Vera Labeling Suit

Law360 (April 17, 2020, 5:30 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal judge Thursday tossed for the final time a reworked version of a proposed class action against Family Dollar Inc., which alleged the retailer violated consumer protection laws by selling an aloe vera gel that didn't contain the plant's active ingredient. U.S. District Judge Jorge Alonso said that he had previously dismissed with prejudice Jennifer Parrott's breach of express warranty and breach of implied warranty claims and that she now alleges that Family Dollar deliberately concealed that its aloe vera product was of such inferior quality that it doesn't have the benefits of aloe vera. At first glance, that...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS