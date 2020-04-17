Au Pairs Press High Court To Undo Mass. AG's Wage Suit Win

Law360 (April 17, 2020, 9:30 PM EDT) -- A group of current and former au pairs urged the U.S. Supreme Court to strike down Massachusetts' requirement for host families to pay their foreign child care providers minimum wage, arguing the financial burden threatens the spirit of the program. The five au pairs, writing in support of au pair agency Cultural Care Inc., said that they didn't move across the world "just for the opportunity to provide child care here," and that a First Circuit decision upholding Massachusetts' policy wrongly allows state and local governments to impose labor requirements on a program that is largely intended to foster cultural exchange. "They sought...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS