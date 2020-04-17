The Fragility Of ALJ Independence

Law360 (April 17, 2020, 5:23 PM EDT) -- A Florida administrative law judge’s suspension this month for insubordination highlights just how fragile and yet complicated federal ALJs’ independence can be. In the Florida case, the chief ALJ suspended Judge John Van Laningham of the Florida Division of Administrative Hearings for including a footnote in his opinion questioning whether pressure from the chief judge to alter his opinion before publication constituted an ex parte communication banned by Florida law. Van Laningham’s insertion of the footnote led to his suspension on the grounds of insubordination. Whether Judge Van Laningham construed Florida’s ban on ex parte communications correctly or not, the imbroglio...

