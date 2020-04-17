EY Whistleblower Wins $11M In UK Gold Smuggling Suit

Law360, London (April 17, 2020, 3:57 PM BST) -- A former Ernst & Young partner who blew the whistle on incriminating findings in an audit of a Dubai gold company won $11 million in damages Friday after accusing the Big Four accountant of helping cover up gold smuggling by a client. Judge Timothy Kerr ruled at the High Court in London that EY had breached its duty to Amjad Rihan, a former partner at the company based in Dubai in the United Arab Emirates, through its failure to perform a client audit in an ethical and professional manner. The court awarded him approximately $10.9 million and £118,000 in damages for...

