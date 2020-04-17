$8M Suit Calls Ford 'Too Cheap' To License Music

Law360 (April 17, 2020, 7:45 PM EDT) -- Online music library Freeplay Music LLC has asked a Michigan federal judge to make Ford Motor Co. fork over at least $8.1 million for willfully infringing copyrights that it was "too cheap" to license before using in videos and advertisements. Freeplay Music, or FPM, on Thursday asked for $150,000 for each of the 54 registered copyrights that Ford allegedly infringed, saying any other amount "would not get the attention of a multibillion-dollar corporation that continues to commit widespread infringement." The company said it has been able to identify 74 instances of infringement, but that there are no doubt more that only...

