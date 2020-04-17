EPA Asks 9th Circ. To Allow Landfill Emissions Regs Delay

Law360 (April 17, 2020, 4:36 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency on Thursday asked the Ninth Circuit to overturn a California federal judge's ruling that the EPA can't avoid complying with Obama-era landfill air pollution requirements by extending its internal deadlines. States and green groups defending U.S. District Judge Haywood S. Gilliam Jr.'s November ruling are relying on faulty legal arguments, the EPA said. Judge Gilliam held that if an agency was allowed to extend its own deadlines, then it would always be able to evade lawsuits aimed at forcing it to take action, even if the agency was found to be in the wrong. But the...

